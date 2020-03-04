

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in Kingston, Ont., say a train has derailed.

They say several rail cars have left the tracks.

Photographs from the scene show some cars on their sides.

There are no reports of injuries after the incident, which occurred around mid-day.

The line in question serves an industrial area.

Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.