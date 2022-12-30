No injuries have been reported after a TTC streetcar caught fire on Friday afternoon, but the transit agency is advising that rush hour service may be impacted.

In a video sent by a viewer, the 505 streetcar is seen travelling west at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue when sparks burst in the overhead wires.

Black smoke is then seen billowing out on top of the streetcar.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the vehicle at the time, but no one was injured.

The streetcar was taken out of service, and the power to the track was shut down.

Crews arrived and knocked down the fire. The TTC said the fire was caused by a downed overhead wire.

Police have closed the intersection. As a result, the 505 streetcar is diverting along with the 47 bus.

There is no word when the intersection will reopen.