No injuries have been reported after a five-alarm fire broke out at a massive global waste business in Etobicoke Friday evening.

At around 10:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a recycling depot located at 86 Shorncliffe Road, near Dundas Street West.

Upon arrival, crews were met with a very large fire that was 200 feet from the perimeter.

The blaze was treated as a five-alarm fire at its peak and approximately 100 firefighters responded.

Crews set up aerial water towers to attack the blaze and eventually forced their way into the building once the fire was under control.

The fire is believed to have started inside at the back of the building.

The blaze has since been knocked down and crews are still at the scene checking for hot spots.

There are no reports of anyone having to be evacuated from the building.

Queen Street from Vansco Road to Shorncliffe Road is closed for an investigation.