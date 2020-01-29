

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a school bus loaded with children was rear-ended in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say that between 20 and 26 students were on board the bus at the time.

Paramedics reported assessing the students and driver on scene but said that there were “no obvious injuries.”

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.