No injuries reported after bullets hit door of Scarborough movie theatre: police
Published Thursday, August 10, 2023 7:39AM EDT
No injuries were reported after gunshots rang out near a Scarborough shopping plaza, striking the door of a movie theatre early Thursday morning, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 4:44 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
According to police, several gunshots were heard but officers responding to the scene did not locate any victims.
Bullet holes were found in the door of a nearby movie theatre, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Toronto police.