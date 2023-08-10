No injuries were reported after gunshots rang out near a Scarborough shopping plaza, striking the door of a movie theatre early Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 4:44 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to police, several gunshots were heard but officers responding to the scene did not locate any victims.

Bullet holes were found in the door of a nearby movie theatre, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Toronto police.