Toronto police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot after their vehicle crashed into a pole following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening that did not result in any reported injuries.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street area just after 5:30 p.m.

Shell casings were located in the area, police say, however no injuries have been reported.

Two vehicles were seen fleeing the area following the gunfire, according to police.

Police say that one of the vehicles crashed into a pole, and two male occupants fled the scene on foot, while the second vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The two suspects are described by police as Black men between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police remain on scene at Sunnybrook Park, and are urging pedestrians to use caution in the area.

The westbound lane of Lawrence Avenue is closed at Tremont Crescent while police investigate.