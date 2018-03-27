

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No one was injured following a house fire in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Wiltshire Avenue, near Davenport Road and Symington Avenue, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen coming from the structure when crews arrived on scene.

All occupants of the house managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported.Some neighbouring homes were been evacuated.

Firefighters worked for hours to get the blaze under control and Enbridge was called in to shut down the gas line.

"It appears on preliminary investigation that the fire started outside of the front porch and worked its way in. We have two houses involved," Platoon Chief James Green told CP24 at the scene.

"We have several people displaced right now. The Red Cross is coming to the scene to help them."

Police have not said if they believe the fire is suspicious and the cause is still under investigation.