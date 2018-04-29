

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire at a motel in Etobicoke early this morning.

The fire broke out at the Comfort Motel, located on Rexdale Boulevard near Highway 27, at around 3:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the initial reports suggested the fire started in the kitchen.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Three TTC buses and an EMS bus were brought in to provide shelter to those displaced by the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished in the hotel’s restaurant and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator will attend the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.