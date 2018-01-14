

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home in Halton Hills late Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a residence on Tenth Line, north of Steeles Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m.

Halton Regional Police said when crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and drivers were advised to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

"First crews arrived on scene and found the house fully involved in fire. The crews attempted to knock down the fire at that time," Bruce Morrison, deputy chief of the Halton Hills fire department, told CP24 at the scene.

"Mississauga Fire also arrived on scene and together, we attacked the fire from various sides of the building."

Reports from the scene indicate that no injuries were reported but it took crews several hours to get the fire under control.

The Halton Hills fire department will be conducting an investigation into the cause.