

Web Staff , CP24.com





Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire that gutted a home in Stouffville on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. in the 68-hundred block of Main Street, police told CTV News Toronto.

Firefighters, paramedics and hydro crews all attended the scene on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported but the fire completely destroyed the structure.

Main Street has been shut down east of Tenth Line for the investigation.