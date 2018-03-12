No injuries reported after fire in east end
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 5:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 5:35AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a fire at a building in the city’s east end.
The fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Waverly Road shortly after midnight.
Police say the fire is now out and no evacuations were required.
Crews are still on scene and a Toronto Fire investigators has been called in.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious and no one was injured.