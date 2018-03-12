

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire at a building in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Waverly Road shortly after midnight.

Police say the fire is now out and no evacuations were required.

Crews are still on scene and a Toronto Fire investigators has been called in.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and no one was injured.