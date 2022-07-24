No was one hurt after gunshots rang out early Sunday morning in Toronto’s west end.

At 4:40 a.m., Toronto police were called for reports of gunshots heard in the Swansea area, near Windermere Avenue and The Queensway.

Police said officers at the scene found “evidence of gunfire.” A “projectile” went through a window, they said.

Anyone with information should contact police 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.