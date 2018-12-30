

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire at a home in Bedford Park overnight.

The fire broke out in the basement of a home near Old Orchard Grove and Joicey Boulevard.

Four people were inside the home on the second floor when the fire was discovered.

No one sustained any injuries, Toronto Fire confirms.

At least 11 trucks were at the scene during the fire, which has now been knocked down.