No injuries were reported after an early-morning blaze broke out at a home in Brampton.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home on Hefferon Court, in the area of Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Firefighters could also be seen using ladders to soak the home from above.

Peel police said crews were called to the home at around 1:40 a.m.

Viewer video sent to CP24 showed flames leaping from the roof of the home earlier in the morning.

A number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated because of the smoke.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.