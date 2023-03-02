No injuries reported after house fire in Brampton
Published Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2023 11:17AM EST
No injuries were reported after an early-morning blaze broke out at a home in Brampton.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the home on Hefferon Court, in the area of Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Firefighters could also be seen using ladders to soak the home from above.
Peel police said crews were called to the home at around 1:40 a.m.
Viewer video sent to CP24 showed flames leaping from the roof of the home earlier in the morning.
A number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated because of the smoke.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.