Toronto Fire Services (TFS) rushed to the city’s Port Lands area early Sunday afternoon after a large, smoky fire broke out near Cherry Beach.

The fire erupted around 1 p.m. outside the International Marine Passenger Terminal at 8 Unwin Ave.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Acting District Chief Craig Jeffries, of TFS, said that the fire occurred on Toronto Port Authority property along a fence line adjacent to the Netflix production hub near Cherry Street.

Jeffries said that upon arrival firefighters encountered “maintenance-type equipment” that was “fully involved.” This equipment, which TFS earlier described as a road vacuum vehicle, is owned by a tenant of the port authority, he said.

Jeffries said that both land-based fire equipment along with a fire boat were both used to quickly knock down the blaze.

“At this time, we are investigating. We do not know that cause of this particular fire,” he said, adding that TFS’s investigations unit has been contacted and an investigator will be attending the scene to “determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.”

No injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area are currently off limits.

Fire crews remain at the scene.