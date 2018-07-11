

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a pair of house fires broke out at opposite ends of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The first blaze occurred at a detached bungalow on Livingston Road near Kingston and Galloway roads at around 12:30 a.m.

Captain Michael Westwood tells CP24 that by the time crews arrived on scene; the fire had went through the roof at the back of the home.

He said that four occupants were inside at the time but all of them got out safely.

The fire did not expand to any adjoining properties and was considered under control after about 45 minutes, Westwood added.

The second fire occurred at around 3:35 a.m. at an under construction home on Robingrove Road near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.

Westwood said that the property was full-engulfed by the time crews arrived.

He said that structure itself ended up partially collapsing as a result.

While the fire did migrate to an adjoining home at one point, Westwood said that the secondary blaze was quickly knocked down.

Officials continue to look into the cause of both overnight house fires.