No one was injured when a plane crash-landed at an airport in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Lake Simcoe Regional Airport shortly after noon for a plane crash.

“The single twin engine prop aircraft was on a training flight when it crash landed into the airport runway,” police said.

The occupants of the plane were able to exit and did not sustain physical injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Officials told CTV News Barrie that smoke was reported in the cockpit, and the aircraft hit the runway without its landing gear.

The Transportation Safety Board has been called to investigate.