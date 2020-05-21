

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Brampton early Thursday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Pauline Crescent and Carnac Court at around 12:20 a.m.

Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn tells CP24 that residents in the area reported seeing a vehicle slowing down, at which point its occupant or occupants fired directly at the house.

Duivesteyn said that at least one bullet went through a front window on the house and ended up lodged inside a room.

No injuries were reported.

“Our officers are now on scene and doing their investigation along with our forensics team and we have discovered at least five casings in the area,” Duivesteyn said.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.