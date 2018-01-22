

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired near Regent Park late Sunday night.

Toronto police received multiple calls shortly before midnight from people who reportedly heard three to four gunshots in the area of River and Gerrard streets.

Police say they believe the shots were fired from a vehicle in the area, targeting people walking on the sidewalk.

While no one was injured by the gunfire, one bullet went through the window of a home on Gerrard Street and ended up in the bathroom wall.

The people inside the home were not injured.

Investigators say the suspects are still outstanding and no suspect description has been released at this time.