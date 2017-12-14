

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Malvern early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Finch Avenue and Forest Creek Pathway, near Morningside Avenue, for a report of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, shell casings were located an officers found a vehicle had been struck by bullets.

A home was also damaged by bullets that had ricocheted off of the vehicle.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and say no arrests have been made.