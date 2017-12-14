No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Malvern early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Finch Avenue and Forest Creek Pathway, near Morningside Avenue, for a report of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, shell casings were located an officers found a vehicle had been struck by bullets.

A home was also damaged by bullets that had ricocheted off of the vehicle.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and say no arrests have been made.