No injuries reported after shots fired in Malvern
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 6:04AM EST
Police say no injuries were reported after shots were fired in Malvern late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Neilson and Sewells roads at around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Investigators say shell casings were located at the scene but nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.
Police are continuing to investigate.