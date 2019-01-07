No injuries reported after shots fired in Midtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 6:30AM EST
No one was injured after shots were fired in Midtown overnight.
Shots rang out late Sunday night near Fairleigh Crescent and Park Hill Road, in the area of Roselawn Avenue and Allen Road.
Police say shell casings were found at the scene but no victims were located.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.