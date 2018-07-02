

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the area of Kennedy Road and Derry Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say they believe several rounds were fired in the area by unknown suspects, who likely fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there were about 100 people at an event in the area where the shots were fired and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Officers are also asking anyone with dash camera footage or security footage to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.