Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a home in North York early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Devondale Avenue, located in the area of Finch Avenue and Bathurst Street, shortly after 2 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Police said shell casings were located in front of a residence in the area as well as two other locations nearby.

According to investigators, the home was being used as an Airbnb rental at the time.

Witnesses reported seeing people jumping over a fence to flee the scene, police told CP24 on Saturday morning, and one female who had been visiting the house said she later discovered a bullet hole in her vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.