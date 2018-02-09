

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire on a vehicle in North York late Thursday night.

According to police, the vehicle was in motion near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue when it was shot at shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle did not stop following the shooting and instead proceeded to Mississauga, at which point they reported the incident to Peel Regional Police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.