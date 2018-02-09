No injuries reported after suspect opens fire on moving vehicle in North York
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 6:39AM EST
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire on a vehicle in North York late Thursday night.
According to police, the vehicle was in motion near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue when it was shot at shortly after 11 p.m.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle did not stop following the shooting and instead proceeded to Mississauga, at which point they reported the incident to Peel Regional Police.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.