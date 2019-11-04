

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Fire and police are investigating after a tow truck caught fire and went up in flames in North York Monday night.

Crews were called to 135 Neptune Drive, in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. for a fire.

Crews arrived to find the tow truck engulfed in flames.

Video submitted to CP24 by a viewer in the area showed heavy smoke billowing from the flames, with an audible explosion. Witnesses in the area told CP24 that it seemed as if the vehicle had “blown up.”

Toronto police told CP24 that a group of males reportedly fled the area after the vehicle caught fire.

Police said that there was a gas can in the back of the vehicle that may have caused subsequent explosions.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said. The incident is being investigated as “suspicious,” police said.

Buses are detouring around the area as fire crews tend to the scene.