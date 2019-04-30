

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Nobody was injured after a fire that broke out at a townhouse in Brampton early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the area of Denison Avenue and Garden Park Lane shortly before 6 a.m. after the fire broke out in the garage of the home.

Images captured at the scene by a CP24 viewer showed heavy smoke and tall flames shooting from the structure.

Brampton Fire said the townhouse was fully involved in flames.

Everyone got out of the building safely, police said.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.