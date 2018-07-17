

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver and their passenger both escaped injury after a tree fell onto their vehicle as they travelled along Davenport Road early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was headed westbound near Spadina Road when the tree took out some power wires and landed on top of it at around 1 a.m.

Police say that the driver and passenger were shaken up but were otherwise fine.

They say that Toronto Fire officials inspected other trees in the area to see if any of them posed a similar threat but did not find any issues.

The incident came after a fast-moving storm moved through the city, uprooting trees and downing power lines in some locations.

Davenport Road has been closed in both directions at Spadina Road to allow crews to remove the tree from the roadway.