No injuries reported after two, 2-alarm fires break out in downtown Toronto overnight
A Toronto Firefighter walks past a fire truck in Toronto on Thursday night, April 21, 2011. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Sunday, July 31, 2022 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 31, 2022 8:15AM EDT
Toronto fire were called to two, 2-alarm fires in downtown Toronto shortly after midnight Sunday.
The first fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. a low-rise building at Jarvis and Gerrard streets.
According to Toronto police, smoke and flames could be seen.
Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that they arrived to a “fully involved fire.”
It took some time, but the fire has now been knocked down, a spokesperson said.
Crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.
Roads in front of the building are closed.
Firefighters attended a second fire at another nearby low-rise less than 20 minutes later.
The call for this incident came in a 12:19 at an address near Dundas and Sherbourne streets.
Nearby roads were also closed for emergency services.
No injuries were reported in either fire.