No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Toronto high school
A vehicle crashed into a school near Keele Street and Rogers Road on Monday morning. (Craig Berry/ CP24)
Share:
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 9:49AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a truck crashed into a school in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood this morning.
Police say significant damage was done to George Harvey Collegiate, located near Keele Street and Rogers Road, after a vehicle crashed into the high school shortly before 9 a.m.
Students were inside at the time but no injuries were reported.
The school is being partially evacuated as an engineer assesses the building’s structural integrity.