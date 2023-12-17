No injuries have been reported in the aftermath of a commercial fire at a restaurant in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.

According to Toronto Fire, the incident was caused by a grease fire at The Gem Bar and Grill, near the intersection of Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue.

Investigators have not yet determined the extent of the damage to the building. One occupant, who lived in the residence above the restaurant, was displaced.

While the fire is out, crews remain on scene investigating.