

The Canadian Press





Ontario's long-term care minister says he will take a look at new national standards for the sector, but he has no interest in "watering down" what the province is already doing to improve care.

The Health Standards Organization released updated standards today, including that residents should get at least for hours of direct care every day.

Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra notes that the province has already legislated a goal of an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day by 2025.

He says after he reviews the new guidelines he suspects Ontario "will still have the highest standards in Canada."

Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones were at Toronto's Humber River Hospital today to announce pilot projects at that hospital and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., aimed at helping long-term care residents get faster access to diagnostic tests.

The pilot projects are set to include transportation to appointments and increased access to a nurse navigator who can help co-ordinate services for long-term care residents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.