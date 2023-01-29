'No issues to report,' say Ottawa police, as crowds gather for Freedom Convoy anniversary
Demonstrators stand on Wellington Street as they mark the one year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 29, 2023 7:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2023 7:21AM EST
"No issues to report" -- that is the latest update from Ottawa police on the one-year anniversary of the so-called "Freedom Convoy's" arrival in the city.
The Parliamentary Protective Service says officers arrested just two people for trespassing on Parliament Hill yesterday afternoon.
Fifteen vehicles were towed from the downtown area as police and bylaw officers issued 81 parking tickets and 20 Provincial Offences Notices.