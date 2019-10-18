

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A judge has denied a mistrial application from a Toronto-area man she found guilty of defrauding his romantic partner.

However, Superior Court Justice Beth Allen is allowing Shawn Rootenberg to again argue the proceedings should be stayed.

In a ruling today, Allen rejected Rootenberg's argument that she showed bias by rejecting his initial stay application.

But she did grant him three days at the end of next month to make his case again.

Rootenberg maintains there were disclosure issues in his case and that he was mistreated while in custody.

Allen convicted Rootenberg in July of defrauding Victoria Smith, a divorced mother of two, out of $595,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.