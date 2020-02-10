

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials say they have presumptively ruled out all but eight Ontarians under investigation for possible coronavirus infection, with no new confirmed cases.

Since last week, the Ontario Public Health lab has tested another 81 people, with all of them testing negative.

All of their samples have gone to the Federal Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for double confirmation.

A total of 259 people have been tested in Ontario so far, with three people diagnosed with the virus, which has infected 40,000 people in China so far and hundreds of others around the world.

Ontario’s only confirmed coronavirus patients, a couple in their 50s in Toronto and a female university student in her 20s in London, remain in self-isolation at home.

“We are in close communication with the local health units,” Ontario Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said, adding they still have not had two negative tests in a period of 24 hours, the bar set for them to emerge from isolation.

Four other cases have been confirmed in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, federal guidelines for screening travellers from China have widened as the outbreak has spread.

Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that now all travellers with a history of travel to the Hubei province of China will be asked to self-isolate at home and report any symptoms they experience with their local public health unit.

Anyone returning from China will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus infection and contact a local public health unit immediately if they fell ill.

Williams said the Ontario testing effort has sped up, with the lab in Toronto now able to complete a sophisticated test in five hours, rather than 24 hours when the outbreak first started.