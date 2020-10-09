A group of 12 construction workers from Greater Toronto Area have won a $15 million lottery ticket.

The group, who had been playing the lottery together for five years, won the Lotto Max Jackpot on Tuesday after they purchased the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Queen Street in Bolton.

“One of the group members called me on my way into work and said, ‘We won! We won!’ I drove straight to the gas station to confirm,” group member Rocco said on Tuesday after he picked up his check. “I told each member as they came in for their shift. At first no one believed it.”

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said that six of the 12 construction service workers retired right on the spot as they won the money.

“The group members are using their winnings to travel when it’s safe again, share with their families and plan their retirement,” a spokesperson for OLG said in a news release on Friday.

The winning team members come from regions across the GTA, including some from Brampton, Toronto, Stoney Creek, and Mississauga.