

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries after been reported after a fire at a building under construction in Oakwood Village.

The fire broke out at a four-storey building near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 2:45 a.m.

The bulk of the fire was found in the basement of the structure and after conducting a search of the entire building, crews determined that no one was inside.

Toronto Fire Services says at one point, spot fires were burning throughout the building.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.