No injuries were reported after a three-alarm house fire in Mimico Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to a two-storey residence on Alden Avenue, east of Islington Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. for a fire in the garage.

"It started in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the house, as well as the neighbouring house to a minor amount," said Toronto Fire Division Commander Douglas Cumming.

"When our crews first arrived, there was a heavy load of fire from the front and the rear. And crews worked very aggressively to knock this down and keep it to the level we're at now."

The fire, which initially prompted a two-alarm response before being upgraded to a third alarm, was declared under control around 3:30 p.m.

Cumming said there were three people inside the home at the time of the fire.

They were able to escape after someone alerted them of smoke coming out of the garage, he said.

"I believe this is a misadventure type of event," Cumming said. "But we haven't determined the cause at this point. We will investigate origin, cause and circumstance."