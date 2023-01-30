No one was seriously injured in an early morning collision between a driver and a Peel police officer in Brampton.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on Rutherford Road, just north of Orenda Road.

Peel Regional Police said one of the vehicles involved in the collision is a police cruiser.

Peel paramedics initially said two patients – a driver and the officer – were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Peel police later tweeted that the injuries sustained by both the officer and the driver are minor and that the driver has been released from hospital.

Investigators said the motorist in question has since been arrested for dangerous driving and other offences.

Rutherford Road remains closed in both directions between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard as police investigate, but is expected to reopen soon. In the meantime, motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

Ontario's Special Investigatons Unit told CP24 that it has not invoked its mandate in this case.