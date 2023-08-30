Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire in Mississauga, but firefighters say everyone made it out of the home safely.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Oakglade Crescent near Grechen Road around 6:45 a.m.

“I can tell you that our crews arrived on scene to fire venting through the roof,” Dep Chief Samuel Williams told CP24. “They made a fantastic stop, limited the exposure to the adjacent unit and fortunately everyone was able to make it out safely.”

Images from the scene showed firefighters dousing the roof of the home, which appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said everyone got out of the house and that no serious injuries have been reported.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services told CP24 that they were treating two adult patients who had minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

“So our fire investigators are on scene right now to determine the origin, cause and circumstances that that contributed this fire,” Williams said. “And then that information will go into our public education, promoting smoke alarm awareness and hopefully preventing future fires like this one.”

A neighbour told CP24 that there was heavy thick smoke billowing out of the home when firefighters arrived and said “it’s a miracle” no other homes were affected.

Police are advising people to avoid the area as firefighters continue to put out the blaze.