No serious injuries after Lamborghini, pickup truck collide in Queen's Park
A Lamborghini was involved in a collision at Queen's Park on Saturday night. (CTV News/Ricardo Alfonso)
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 10:44PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 10:52PM EDT
Police are looking into speeding as a factor following a two-vehicle collision in Queen's Park Saturday night.
Toronto police said they were called just before 7 p.m. in the area of Queen's Park and University Avenue for reports of a crash involving a car and a pick-up truck.
When emergency crews arrived, officers found a Lamborghini on its roof on the park's lawn.
The pickup truck sustained significant damage on its front side.
Police said all occupants of both vehicles did not sustain any serious injuries.
No charges have been laid at this point.