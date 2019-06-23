No serious injuries after Muskoka Lakes plane crash
The wreckage of a small float plane crash is pictured. (Handout /TOWNSHIP OF MUSKOKA LAKES FIRE DEPT)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:53PM EDT
No serious injuries were reported after a small plane crashed in the Muskoka Lakes area Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Tobins Island on Lake Rosseau at around 3:25 p.m.
The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department said that a pilot and passenger were able to extricate themselves from the wreckage before crews arrived.
“The passenger was taken to neighbours and the pilot was transported by a private boat to the awaiting paramedics in Windermere,” the fire department said in a news release. “The pilot did not appear to have major injuries as he walked on his own accord into the ambulance.”
Transport Canada and the OPP are investigating the crash.