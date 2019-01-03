

Rachael D'Amore , CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say two people are “lucky to be alive” after a piece of plywood flew off another vehicle and smashed through their windshield.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man and woman were driving on Highway 410 in Brampton around rush hour Wednesday when the piece of wood broke free from a vehicle ahead of them.

The plywood sliced through the car windshield, narrowly missing its occupants.

The man and woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt urged motorists of all kinds to ensure loads are “strapped and properly secured.”

OPP are now investigating.