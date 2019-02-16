

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics say a pilot is okay after encountering difficulties while landing a small propeller plane at Billy Bishop Airport on Saturday night, skipping over the end of the runway and ending up on its roof.

Police said they were called to a runway of the airport at 5:37 p.m. for a report of a plane skidding off the runway.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a small propeller plane with one occupant on board resting on its roof in the snow, some distance off of the runway.

Paramedics said they were assessing the pilot.

Police said the pilot’s injuries were minor.

The Airport says it has contacted the Transportation Safety Board and brought its on site fire crews to the scene as a precaution.

The main runway at the airport is also closed while crews remove the plane from the snow.

The Airport later cancelled all remaining flights for Saturday, blaming the main runway closure.