TTC is currently investigating an issue on Line 2 that has forced staff to suspend service between Pape and St. George station this morning.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said that there was a power off situation between Broadview and Yonge stations on the westbound side this morning, and they had to turn power off so maintenance crews could investigate the issue.

There is no information on the cause of the problem is.

The TTC says crews are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

The TTC says shuttle buses have been ordered and customers can use GO Transit service at Main Street Station for free if they show their TTC proof of payment.

Customers at Pape Station can also take the 72 Pape bus southbound and connect to the 506 Carlton route westbound to get into the downtown core.

There is still no estimated time that this issue will be resolved.

It is also advised that you give yourself extra travel time due to the road conditions and rush hour commuters.

Line 2 Bloor Danforth: No subway service between Pape and St George. Shuttle buses are running. Customers are encouraged to show their TTC Proof of payment to ride the #GOTransit Lakeshore East line for free. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 7, 2019

TTC customers are expressing their frustration on social media.