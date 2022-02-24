No subway service along section of TTC's Line 1 this weekend for construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT
(Chris Kitching/CP24)
Share:
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 3:32PM EST
A section of the TTC's Line 1 will be shut down this weekend due to construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
On Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations.
"The TTC will also take advantage of this closure to continue work on the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station," the transit agency said in a news release.
Lawrence Station will be closed but all other stations will be open.
Shuttle buses will be running along the route.