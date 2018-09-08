

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations this weekend due to ongoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Shuttle buses will operate along Yonge Street, stopping at Lawrence, Eglinton, and Davisville stations.

On Sunday, a section of Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will open late as crews perform track work and maintenance on the Bloor Viaduct. Shuttle buses will run until subway service resumes at around noon.

Castle Frank, Sherbourne, and Bay stations will be shut down but all other stations will be open.