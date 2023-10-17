No subway service on portion of downtown TTC line due to 'security incident'
People head for shuttle buses after subway service was closed during the morning commute in Toronto, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:36PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:36PM EDT
Downtown commuters leaving work may have to find alternate routes home as a "security incident" is currently impacting a portion of Line 1 on the TTC.
The transit agency said in a series of tweets posted on X, formerly Twitter, that there is no service between St. Patrick and Union stations.
Trains are being turned back at St. Andrew and Spadina stations at this time.
"Customers south of Bloor traveling north on University line may take 510 Streetcar from Union to Spadina, then transfer to Line 1 trains," the TTC said on social media.
No details about the security incident have been provided.
More to come...