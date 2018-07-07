

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Fringe Festival says shows are now resuming at the Tarragon Theatre after the building was evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package.

In a social media post, Toronto police said the theatre, located near Dupont and Bathurst streets, was evacuated as a precaution after an unknown package was reportedly discovered.

Officers and members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear/Explosive team were called in to investigate but after searching the theatre, police said crews did not find there to be any threat to public safety.