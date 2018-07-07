No threat to public safety after suspicious package reported at Tarragon Theatre: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 2:19PM EDT
The Toronto Fringe Festival says shows are now resuming at the Tarragon Theatre after the building was evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package.
In a social media post, Toronto police said the theatre, located near Dupont and Bathurst streets, was evacuated as a precaution after an unknown package was reportedly discovered.
Officers and members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear/Explosive team were called in to investigate but after searching the theatre, police said crews did not find there to be any threat to public safety.
We are pleased to announce that Tarragon has been cleared of any threat. Generally Hospital will start at 2:15pm (instead of 2:00pm) and all other shows will go ahead as scheduled. #FringeTO— Toronto Fringe (@Toronto_Fringe) July 7, 2018