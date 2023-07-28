The majority of the Toronto Transit Commission's east-west subway line is closed due to "an operational problem," according to the transit authority.

Subway service is suspended between Woodbine Station in the east and Ossington Station in the west along Line 2.

Shuttle buses will run until service is resumed.

Police are urging drivers to use caution in the vicinity of Woodbine Station amid reports of large crowds of TTC riders waiting for shuttle buses.

More to come.